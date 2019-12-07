Clouds thicken Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our next weather-maker is still out over the Pacific Northwest while high pressure is retreating over New England.
This puts the Tri-State in a southerly flow and brings more moisture into the region.
Clouds will thicken through the day Sunday but rain looks to hold off until the overnight hours into Monday morning.
The southerly flow will allow temps to climb into the low 50′s Sunday afternoon despite the clouds cover.
Mild temps and rain will greet you on Monday morning, with afternoon high temps back into the mid to upper 50′s.
Colder air will work in by Tuesday morning. With temps having fallen into the low to mid 30′s, any lingering rain will mix with, or change over to, a light mix before ending. Tuesday afternoon high temps will most likely not make it our of the upper 30′s.
Sunshine and chilly temps are on tap for Wednesday through Friday, with another chance of showers arriving on Saturday.
