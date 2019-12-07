1 critically injured in Lincoln Heights shooting

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - A 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a shooting Friday night in Lincoln Heights, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies say DeAngelo Robinson was shot in the 1100 block of Van Buren Road around 10 p.m.
He was reportedly transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
