EKU squares up against NKU

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky's Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Jomaru Brown has connected on 29.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 18 over the last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.