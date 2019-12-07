Hundreds get free coats at St. Vincent de Paul coat drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 1,500 coats were given to families in need during the annual St. Vincent de Paul winter coat distribution Saturday morning at the YMCA in the West End.
Coats, hats and gloves were collected through donations.
The Creative Manager for the organization, Cheryl Meininger, says that this event is especially essential for those struggling to make ends meet.
"The need is strong. In November we had our first coat drive. At that location, we normally distribute 600 coats," said Meininger. "This year we distributed a thousand coats, so it's been a cold winter. It's kind of gotten off to a cold start, so the need is definitely there."
Danita Cobbs-Sacko waited in line for more than an hour to get a coat for her little girls.
"Some might think that it's a little bit humiliating, but I believe in showing my children that whether you're rich or poor, you can make a difference in the community and smile and hope for better always," said Cobbs-Sacko.
Those with St. Vincent de Paul say that the best part of the event was seeing the big smiles on the children and parents faces.
“It feels wonderful. The people of St. Vincent de Paul and our volunteers feel very blessed that we can help facilitate this,” said Cobbs-Sacko.
The little ones who walked away with a new coat say they are now ready for whatever winter brings.
St. Vincent de Paul is holding another coat distribution January 4 at St. Monica’s Recreation Center in Lincoln Heights.
