Huntsville police officer shot, killed during drug investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police confirm the officer who was shot in the area of Levert Street and Oakwood Avenue has died.
It happened Friday afternoon when officers and STAC agents went to intercept a drug deal they were tipped off about. Police say when the suspect arrived and saw officers he immediately fired then ran away.
Police returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who was taken into custody a block away.
The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition where he died. Police have not yet formally released his name.
The officer is part of the STAC team who was with the department around 20 years.
Police say the suspect is known to officers. His name and charges have not yet been released.
Multiple officials have released statements
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle:
“Our City is broken hearted tonight,” Battle said. "All of Huntsville mourns along with the Huntsville Police Department and the family and friends of our fallen officer. We owe a continual and deep debt of gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement who protect our community every day. Let it never be taken for granted the sacrifice that officers make to keep us safe.
We stand side by side with our police department and in the days, weeks and months ahead - have no doubt - we will use the full extent of the law to bring the perpetrator to justice."
Gov. Kay Ivey:
“I am grieved to hear of the Huntsville Police Officer killed in the line of duty and extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family for their unimaginable loss. It has been an exceptionally tough year for our law enforcement community, and this will be felt across our state. I will also be praying for strength for the Huntsville Police as they grieve the loss of their fellow officer, as well as for their continued protection as they keep us safe. may the Lord’s peace that passes all understanding be with the family and everyone who loved this dedicated officer.”
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town:
"All of Alabama is heartbroken again as another Alabama peace officer is gunned down in the line of duty. The Huntsville Police Department investigator, whose name will be released tomorrow, will always be remembered as a good man and a fine officer. Those of us who knew him admired his dedication and professionalism. We must now direct our prayers to his grieving family and pull together in full support of the Huntsville Police Department and law enforcement everywhere who lost another brother of the badge tonight. I am beyond grief.”
Fraternal Order of Police:
“The Huntsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6 Executive Board and membership will have our fallen police officer brother and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the entire Huntsville Police Department and Madison County law enforcement community. The FOP will stand ready for whatever the department, coworkers, family and friends ask of us in assistance.”
Rep. Robert Aderholt:
“I’m very sorry to hear of the death of this officer. We can never show enough gratitude for the men and women who put their lives on the line for us everyday. May God bless this family and all of our law enforcement officers.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.