Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARTING SHOTS
Kentucky's outgoing GOP governor leaving with parting shots
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has unleashed a spree of attacks against his successor just days before handing over power. The outbursts showed the abrasive side of a personality that at times overshadowed his one term in office and contributed to his downfall. In rapid-fire succession this week, Bevin claimed without proof that an appointee of Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear had to pay with political contributions to get the job, claimed that abortion clinics will be “popping up" once he's unable to block them and blamed his defeat on Democratic “harvesting" of votes in cities.
MINERS LAID OFF-BLACKJEWEL
Company lays off miners after hiring them from Blackjewel
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A coal producer that purchased multiple Kentucky mines and hired workers from a now-bankrupt company has laid some of the miners off. State Rep. Angie Hatton said miners told her Friday that Kopper Glo, the company that purchased mines from Blackjewel LLC., has idled its mines until at least Dec. 26. The company told around 100 non-salaried employees that they would likely be re-hired after Christmas if the company could find a buyer for large coal reserves it's trying to sell. The miners previously worked for Blackjewell, which laid workers off with little notice, issued them bad checks and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
BESHEAR-APPOINTMENTS
Beshear chooses Cameron to fill remainder of his term as AG
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Reaching across party lines, Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear says he'll appoint Republican Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to serve the final weeks of his term as Kentucky's top law enforcement officer. Cameron's appointment to take Beshear's place as attorney general takes effect Dec. 17. Cameron begins his full term Jan. 6 stemming from his victory in the November election. Beshear takes office as governor next Tuesday. Cameron said Friday he appreciates Beshear for giving him the opportunity to take office early. Cameron has been assembling his staff.
BEVIN INVESTIGATION
Kentucky paid $600K for probe but not known what it produced
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An Indiana law firm has been paid at least $600,000 by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for an investigation of former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration. The Lexington Herald-Leader obtained the information through an Open Records Act. The Bevin administration refuses to release what it received from the law firm Taft Stettinius and Hollister. The newspaper asked for any reports from the firm but only received one from January 2017. The report said state employees in the Steve Beshear administration were pressured to donate to the 2015 campaigns of Jack Conway for governor and Andy Beshear for attorney general with the threat of losing their jobs. Gov.-elect Andy Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says he will review the matter once he takes office next week.
BREATHITT SCHOOLS
After 8 years, Breathitt schools released from state control
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Education offiicals say an eastern Kentucky school district has been released from state management. WYMT-TV reports the Kentucky Board of Education voted Wednesday to move Breathitt County Schools to state assistance. The change means that decision-making authority moves back to the local school board and superintendent. The move was recommended by Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who said Breathitt County Superintendent Phillip Watts was capable and ready to lead the school district. Lewis also cited findings from a comprehensive management audit and said the district had made significant improvements since it was forced under state management eight years ago.
NEW JUSTICE
New Kentucky Supreme Court justice swearing-in ceremony set
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A ceremonial swearing-in is being held next week in Frankfort for newly elected Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell. Nickell was elected in November to fill the vacancy resulting from Justice Bill Cunningham's retirement in February. Cunningham swore in Nickell in Paducah last month. The investiture ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Frankfort. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will administer the oath of office. Nickell has been a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for the past 13 years.