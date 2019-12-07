Lockland boil advisory lifted

Villages officials say lab results have determined Lockland drinking water is now safe for consumption. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Erin Couch | December 7, 2019 at 5:13 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 6:04 PM

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Lockland residents are no longer subject to a boil advisory caused by a water main break on Wednesday.

Village officials said in a news release Saturday lab testing results have determined water is now safe to drink days after the advisory was issued due to a water main break on South Wayne Avenue.

Residents were asked to boil their water for three to five minutes before use or consumption.

It was originally anticipated the repair would take four to eight hours, village officials said in a social media post.

Lockland schools closed Thursday and Friday as a result of the advisory.

Residents with any questions about the recent boil advisory are asked to call Lockland’s water department at 513-733-0957.

