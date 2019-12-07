Middletown woman upset someone shot at her car window

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -One Middletown woman is upset after she says she believes someone shot at her car window Thursday.
Nichole Glenn says she found out about it when she returned home Thursday evening.
"I went to put my son's car seat in the car and I noticed all the glass,” said Glenn. “At first I thought it was water and I was like, 'why does it look like that?' Then I touched it and said, 'that's not water.'"
She says when she shut the door, all the glass fell out. That was when she reported it to the police.
"I went around asking neighbors, have they seen anything? Have they heard anything? My neighbor said, he seen two people with hoods over their head trying to break into my house,” said Glenn. “It was a male and a female. I am lost for words because I went yesterday and I spent my last little bit of money I had for my kids Christmas, so now I don't really have money for a window."
Glenn says her car has been broken into at least two other times and is fed up.
"I'm ready to move,” said Glenn. “I don't want to stay here and have to keep dealing with stuff like this, especially with two little kids. I have a 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old."
Until then, she says she is going to install cameras around her home.
"You're messing people's livelihoods,” said Glenn. “This is my transportation. This is how I take my kids to doctor's appointments and how I get to work every day."
Middletown Division of Police do confirm that there is a report and they are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.