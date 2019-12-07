Neese ignites Indiana State’s 84-77 OT win over Wright State

Grant Basile’s layup gave Wright State a 77-75 lead with 3:07 left in the extra period, but Neese answered with a 3 at the 2:41 mark. Jordan Barnes hit a jumper to stretch the Sycamores’ lead to three points. Cam Bacote added two free throws with 17 seconds left and Barnes sank two more with 6 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.