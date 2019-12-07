Lanes closed on southbound I-71 near Norwood Lateral, HazMat on the scene | UPDATE: Lanes reopened

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash on southbound I-71 at the Robertson overpass near the Norwood Lateral closed the right lanes of the interstate Friday evening, according to Cincinnati Fire and EMS.
The interstate has reportedly reopened.
Cincinnati and Norwood firefighters are reportedly on the scene with a HazMat team working to contain a spill of adhesives from a crashed semi-truck.
No injuries are reported.
This article will be updated as more information on the crash is released.
