Troopers investigate fatal Fayette County crash

Fayette County, Ohio (FOX19) -Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Fayette County early Saturday morning.
They say the crash happened on Interstate 71 near milepost 63.
Jonathon S. Richards of Hamilton was struck and killed by a 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Jamie M. Hornsby of Scottsburg, Ind.
State troopers stopped Richards on I-71 around 3:20 a.m. for speed and marked lane violations.
Troopers suspected Richards was operating the vehicle while impaired, so they placed Richards under arrest for an OVI charge and for an outstanding warrant from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
During the arrest, Richards pulled away from troopers and ran into southbound traffic where he was struck and killed.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
