Woman charged after police found her two children sleeping in ‘deplorable and unsanitary’ living conditions.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman is charged with child endangerment after police found her two children sleeping in an unfinished basement next to feces and urine, according to police documents.
A couple say they took in the woman, Brandie Crank, after seeing her sleeping with her children beneath a bridge down the street from their home at 726 Woodlawn Avenue in East Price Hill.
The homeowners preferred to remain anonymous.
“I seen the kids under that bridge, covered up on concrete in the rain,” one of the homeowners said. “That’s when it all started out. I could not sleep or think about kids sleeping like that.”
Police documents say the homeowners charged Crank $10 per month to live in their unfinished basement.
The homeowners allegedly were told the children, aged 11 and 13, would be staying with an aunt.
“So you didn’t know?” FOX19 NOW asked them.
“We didn’t know about a lot of things that were happening,” one of the homeowners replied. “We didn’t know what we was getting into.”
The couple say they caught Crank sneaking the children into the home shortly before her arrest on Friday morning.
As for the conditions in the basement, police documents say the children were sleeping on the basement’s cement floor in makeshift bedding within feet of urine and feces.
The children’s bedding was reportedly a wood pallet. Insulation and garbage was also reportedly found in their sleeping area.
Police documents say there was no bathroom in the basement, nor were there windows or lights.
The documents describe the conditions as ‘deplorable and unsanitary.’
One of the homeowners chastised the mother for ‘letting the kids run the streets all day,’ then ‘sneaking them in my backdoor at nighttime.’
“They need to go to prison, the parents does,” one of them said. “The parents does. Those kids don’t deserve how they’re doing.”
The circumstances of police discovering the children are unclear.
Police documents indicate the house in which the children were found—the same house the couple owned—was also under investigation for drug trafficking and prostitution.
The homeowners deny being involved in drugs, but accuse Crank and the children’s father of being drug addicts.
Crank is due in court tomorrow at 9 a.m.
