Woman pulls man out of burning car after crash on Cross County: ‘It wasn’t his time’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When Sophia Hughes saw a car crash on Ronald Reagan early Friday morning, she leapt into action.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near mile marker 23. Police say the car was headed westbound on the highway.
A guard rail had gone through the car, Hughes wrote in a Facebook post, and the first thing that went through her mind was the person—the driver—was dead.
Moreover the car, Hughes told FOX19 NOW, appeared ready to burst into flames.
“So I instantly stopped,” Hughes said. “I see a car on fire. I just got out and ran over to the car.”
Hughes says another passerby stopped at the scene and joined her. They opened the door and saw someone inside, and Hughes says she started screaming for help.
“The whole time I’m thinking, this car about to blow up on me,” Hughes wrote. “I didn’t even care. That’s crazy how adrenaline kicks in during life or deaths situations.”
The man was unconscious. Hughes says she shook him hard and there was blood everywhere.
Then she saw what appeared to be a doll in the backseat, perhaps belonging to a baby—she doesn’t know.
“I was just thinking, maybe the baby got ejected,” Hughes said.
She continued her search, but found no baby.
“It was just him,” she said.
Hughes is referring to the driver, whom the other stopped passerby helped remove from the car.
“He’s a big guy, he is not little,” Hughes said. “So I’m grabbing and I’m pulling his leg and pulling his arm.”
Police have not said the condition of the victim, only that he is a male around 30 years old.
Hughes says her only disappointment in the ordeal was that most others stood around and watched or recorded with their cell phones.
To be clear, Hughes did that too, but only after having rushed toward the burning car and brought the man to safety.
“It really wasn’t his time,” she wrote on Facebook. “God please wrap your arms around this man.”
Police say the crash is under investigation.
