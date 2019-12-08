Bengals lose to Browns, drop to 1-12

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals couldn’t capitalize on several scoring chances, losing to the Cleveland Browns 27-19.
The loss drops the Bengals to 1-12 on the season and 0-7 on the road.
Five different times, the Bengals drove the ball inside the Cleveland 20 yard line, but only scored one touchdown on those drvies.
“It was a game we felt like we had good control over," said Zac Taylor. "We just didn’t execute in key situations.”
The Browns scored the game’s first touchdown when Denzel Ward intercepted an Andy Dalton pass and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.
The Bengals regained the lead on a Joe Mixon one yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Mixon finished with a season high 146 yards rushing on the day.
The Browns committed to running the ball in the second half and took control of the game. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 134 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals only converted three of 12 third downs.
“It wasn’t our day on third down," added Taylor. "It was difficult for us.”
The Bengals have to win one of the final three games to avoid the worst season in franchise history.
