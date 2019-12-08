Bengals lose to Browns, drop to 1-12

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb celebrates after scoring a 92-yard touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Cleveland. Hue Jackson will try to help the Cincinnati Bengals beat his former Browns on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 providing insider information about the team he coached for three seasons. The biggest question: Can Jackson provide any tips that help Cincinnati’s bad defense stop running back Nick Chubb? (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)