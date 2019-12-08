Cops and Kids event treats 65 kids to shopping day in NKY

COLD SPRING, Ky. (FOX19) - Dozens of kids were treated to a day of holiday shopping Saturday morning courtesy of fundraising by police in Campbell County.
The annual Cops and Kids event at the Cold Spring Meijer brought 65 kids from local elementary schools to the store for a day of shopping.
Each child was given a free hot breakfast and lunch, as well as $300 to spend that was raised by the Campbell County Fraternal Order of Police.
Many kids went for toys, while some went for shoes and coats for the winter months ahead.
“[My favorite part was] that smile right there, knowing he’s going to take something home, open it on Christmas,” Fort Thomas Officer Shawn Donnely said of some of the kids at the event.
Event officials tell FOX19 NOW Cops and Kids has been an annual tradition for well over 20 years.
