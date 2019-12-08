Cov Cath wins state with perfect record

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Covington Catholic Colonels are state champions for the second time in three years.
The Colonels beat Frederick Douglass High School 14-7 in the Class 5A state championship game at Lexington’s Kroger Field to finish off a perfect 15-0 season.
It’s the eighth state football championship in Covington Catholic history and comes just one year after the Colonels came up one score short in the state finals on the same field.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’ve been thinking about this for a year,” said head coach Eddie Eviston.
The Colonels are 44-1 over the last three years -- including two state championships.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.