1 dead in Miami Township hit/skip accident

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -One pedestrian died after a hit/skip car accident happened in Miami Township Saturday, said Hamilton County Sheriff, Jim Neil.
Sheriff Neil says the male pedestrian was hit and killed in the 4900 block of East Miami River Road at 1:20 a.m.
The vehicle involved was a black Toyota Scion, possibly a mid-year 2000 model XB.
Sheriff Neil says a witness called 911 to report that the driver of the vehicle fled the accident and was last seen westbound on East Miami River Road.
The car should have substantial damage to the front of the vehicle, said Sheriff Neil.
Officers have not revealed the name of the pedestrian yet due to a pending identification and notification to the family.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Section at 513-825-1500.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.