Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle missed a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, sending New York to a 104-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Knicks'' first game since firing coach David Fizdale. The Knicks were much more competitive under interim coach Mike Miller than they had been in recent games under Fizdale, who was fired Friday. They chased after rebounds and loose balls throughout the fourth quarter. They gave themselves a shot at overtime when Randle was fouled while trying to put back the rebound of a scramble. But he missed the second of his two free throws.