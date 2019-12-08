Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson early in the third quarter, and Miami of Ohio controlled most of the second half, beating Central Michigan 26-21 in the Mid-American Conference title game. The RedHawks won a record 16th MAC championship despite doing little on offense in the first half. Trailing 14-10 after two quarters, Miami took the lead on Gabbert's screen pass to Sorenson. The RedHawks held off CMU the rest of the way to win their first conference title since 2010. CMU was trying to win its first since 2009.