Knapke scores 33 as Toledo knocks off Marshall 82-72

Knapke made 12 of 16 shots, including 4 of 6 from behind the arc, and 5 of 6 free throws for the Rockets (7-2). Marreon Jackson totaled 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals as Toledo won it fourth straight game. Willie Jackson, who came in averaging 12.3 rebounds per game — third best in the nation — added 11 points and 13 boards for his fifth double-double this season.