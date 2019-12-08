Ohio State is No. 2 in college football playoff

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Clemson in the semifinals of the college football playoff after dropping to No. 2 in the final rankings.
Ohio State won the Big Ten championship over Wisconsin Saturday night to improve to 13-0, but the playoff committee chose LSU as the top seed after their lopsided win over top five Georgia.
“At the end of the day, you have to go beat the best to win a national championship, and Clemson certainly is that," said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
The Buckeyes and Clemson will meet in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 28.
