Rain arrives tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Rain will move into the region overnight, but temperatures Monday morning will be rather mild for early December in the mid to upper 40′s.
Expect periods of rain for the better part of the day Monday as this weather system moves eastward.
High temps Monday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50’s. The normal daytime high for Monday is 44 degrees.
Colder air however, will enter the tri-state Monday night and by Tuesday morning we should see temps in the low to mid 30’s.
There may be a brief period on Tuesday morning of a light mix of rain and snow, but it will be ending quickly.
Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies with temps slowly falling through the day.
Wednesday morning will start with temps in the low 20’s and rebound only into the mid 30′s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday looks sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30’s, with mid 40’s and partly cloudy skies for Friday.
Rain chances return for Saturday.
