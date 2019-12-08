State officials: 45K Ohioans to be affected by federal food stamp rule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Forty-five thousand Ohioans are at risk for losing food stamp benefits due to a new federal policy in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, state officials say.
The new rule, proposed by the Trump administration, would toughen the work requirements for adults without children who are currently eligible for SNAP benefits. It is the first of three rules proposed targeting SNAP.
Adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who don’t have a disability could get their benefits reduced or in some cases taken away, per the new rule.
The work requirements are expected to take effect April 1.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, eligible Ohioans could lose their SNAP benefits unless they find employment or are enrolled in school.
Additionally, nearly 500,000 students nationwide wouldn’t qualify for reduced lunch at school, the USDA says.
The USDA also says implementing at least one of the proposals on work requirements for food stamps would save $5.5 billion over five years.
Other changes in it’s early stages include tightening who qualifies for food assistance and changing allowances for utility expenses.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.