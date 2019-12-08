UC falls short in final minute of AAC title game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC’s bid to score the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds fell incomplete as Memphis won the American Conference championship game 29-24.
The Tigers took the lead with 1:14 left in game on a six yard touchdown pass, leaving the Bearcats one last chance to drive the field and score the game winning touchdown.
Desmond Ridder, who didn’t play last week while resting an injury, led UC inside the Memphis 30 yard line with time left to win the game. Ridder’s fourth down pass sailed over the head of Josiah Deguara to end the game.
“This was a tough one," said head coach Luke Fickell. "Proud as hell of these group of guys.”
The Bearcats drop to 10-3 on the season and now wait to see where they’ll play in their bowl game.
