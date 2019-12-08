UC to play in Birmingham Bowl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC will play in the Birmingham Bowl against Boston College.
The Bearcats came within one touchdown of winning the American Conference championship and a spot in the school’s first New Year’s Six bowl since 2010, but the loss to Memphis means the Bearcats will play Boston College.
With a win, UC would match its 11 win season of a year ago and would be a second consecutive year with a bowl victory after winning the Military Bowl to finish last season.
The game will be played on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. at Legion Field in Birmingham.
