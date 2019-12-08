Xavier wins Crosstown Shootout behind Marshall’s 31

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Naji Marshall scored a career high tying 31 points to lead Xavier to a 73-66 win over UC in the annual Crosstown Shootout.
Marshall hit on a season beat four three-pointers and led a run that built the Musketeers’ lead to 16 in the second half. The Musketeers have won eight straight against the Bearcats at the Cintas Center.
“Naji’s a bit time player,” Xavier head coach Travis Steele said. “I believe in him and he was ready for it. [The Crosstown Shootout] is a players’ game. He was the best player on the floor and I don’t even think it was close tonight."
UC star Jarron Cumberland, playing despite a hip injury, struggled to a 4-14 shooting performance. Keith Williams led the Bearcats with 15 points.
Xavier has won nine of the last 13 games in the rivalry.
