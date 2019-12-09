Concerns over water pressure in Cincinnati fire hydrants go to City Hall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman is calling on Cincinnati firefighters and water crews to check all fire hydrants in the city to make sure they hold adequate water pressure.
He introduced a motion Monday requiring them to do just that after water pressure was a problem at a massive North Avondale house fire last month.
“We move the Cincinnati Fire Department, with assistance from Greater Cincinnati Water Works, collaboratively work to create a plan to conduct flow tests at fire hydrants in the City of Cincinnati, and to review the system to mitigate any risk identified relating to the ability to have enough water volume and flow to fight fires in all City of Cincinnati neighborhoods.”
Cincinnati fire officials expressed concern last month that there were several areas in the city without enough water pressure or volume to fight fires.
It took hours for crews to finally knock down the massive blaze that swept through the residence in the 4000 block of Rose Hill Avenue early Wednesday.
Damage was estimated to be $150,000.
Fire officials told the Law and Public Safety Committee on Monday there are more than 14,000 fire hydrants in the city they will now individually check for water flow.
Big picture, they will determine which ones are hooked up to water mains with smaller pipes that will eventually need to be replaced.
Once fire crews get the equipment from Greater Cincinnati Water Works to check the hydrants, they can get to work—as long as the temperature is not freezing, fire officials said.
They plan to mark hydrants that do not have the ideal flow and then partner with the county’s map system CAGIS to list that information in a data base for fire crews to review.
Dispatchers also will have access to the data so they can alert crews en route to fires so know before they arrive.
Matt Atler, president of the union that represents Cincinnati firefighters, told the Law and Public Safety Committee the union has been asking for the past seven years to run water flow tests on hydrants.
Rose Hill Avenue resident Sarah Rich said the city’s plan to try to fix the problem is a good short-term solution, but more needs to be done, like replacing all the old water lines with modern equipment.
“Keeping the families and homes in Cincinnati safe should be a number one budgetary concern for our city council,” Rich told FOX19 NOW. “I would really encourage them to focus on that.”
