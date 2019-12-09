Principal: 2 students struck by vehicle near Badin High School

HAMILTON (FOX19) - Two students are expected to recover after they were struck by a vehicle near Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton early Monday, according to the school’s principal and police.
The students were walking to the school in dark, wet conditions when they were hit in a crosswalk on New London Road near West Fairway Drive about 6:50 a.m., said Officer Rich Burkhardt.
The students, a male and a female, were conscious at the scene and suffered bumps and bruises, said the school’s principal, Brian Pendergest.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.
