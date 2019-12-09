Rare 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings Team CDV Sells for $22K

LOS ANGELES (FOX19) - A rare CDV-style trade card of the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings, baseball’s first all-professional team, featuring advertising for “Chadwick’s Base Ball Players’ Book of Reference for 1869” on the reverse sold for $22,800 at an auction Sunday night, Robert Edward Auctions announced.
Bidding on the photo began at $10,000.
If Robert Edward Auctions had to make a list of the ten most important baseball cards of all time, it would be impossible to not have the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings trade card near the top," the company said in a news release.
"In addition to being one of card collecting’s great rarities, it has a unique historical significance as it features the very first professional baseball team: the legendary 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings. Led by Harry and George Wright, the Red Stockings toured the nation and went undefeated for ninety-two consecutive games.
“Just two years later the National Association, baseball’s first all-professional league, was formed in large part because of the success of the Red Stockings. Shortly thereafter, in 1876, the National Association gave way to the National League and baseball officially became big business.”
The 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings trade card is one of the earliest of all baseball cards, and one of the few collecting icons representing the birth of both professional baseball and the “baseball card,” according to Robert Edward Auctions.
In addition to the advertising, the text also features the Red Stockings team name and identifies each player pictured: G. Wright, H. Wright, Allison, Brainard, Gould, Waterman, Leonard, Sweasy, McVey, and Hurley.
There are several different styles of 1869 Red Stockings team cards known, all featuring the same photograph but displaying slightly different mounts, according to Robert Edward Auctions.
The smaller CDV style has been found with several different backs, but most are blank-backed.
The examples with advertising for the 1869 Chadwick guide are not only the rarest, but also extremely desirable because their exact year of issue is known for certain (it is conceivable that other examples, with or without the Peck & Snyder advertising, might also date from 1870, when the club once again toured the country.)
It is also important to note that the photo quality of 1869 Reds team cards is often very poor, and many times the contrast does not even allow for the reading of the "C" logos on players’ shirts.
The photo contrast on this example, while moderately light, still allows for all the "C" logos on the uniforms to be clearly seen with the naked eye.
The advertising text on the reverse also remains bold and legible.
