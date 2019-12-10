Andy Beshear sworn in as Kentucky governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Andy Beshear has been officially sworn in as the 63rd governor of Kentucky.
Beshear took the seat from Matt Bevin after a tight, hotly-contested race.
Beshear took the oath of office during a private ceremony just after midnight Tuesday in the Governor’s mansion.
The middle-of-the-night swearing is customary in Kentucky to ensure continuity at the head of state government.
The new governor took the oath of office with his hand on a family Bible that was given to his parents as a gift on their wedding day.
The same Bible was used when his father, Steve Beshear, was sworn in as attorney general, lieutenant governor and both times as governor. They are the first father-son duo to serve as governors in Kentucky history.
“The commitment to be that commonwealth for the common good is our north star,” Beshear said. “It should lead and guide us.”
In his inaugural address, Beshear said he will file an executive order this week restoring the voting rights of many convicted felons.
“My faith teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect,” he said. “My faith also teaches forgiveness. That’s why on Thursday I will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to over a hundred thousand men and women who have done wrong in the past but are doing right now. They deserve to participate in our great democracy."
A full day of inaugural events unfolded Tuesday, which began with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast.
There was also a worship service and the traditional parade through downtown Frankfort, where Kentucky educators served as the grand marshals.
Following the grand march, two inaugural balls kicked off on the Capitol grounds from 9 p.m. till midnight.
