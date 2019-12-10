Cold and frosty as the sun rises

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is cold out there! This morning, temperatures are in the teens and 20s. Wind chill values are in the single digits and teens.
Outside of an isolated flurry midday, dry conditions are expected. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west with gusts in the 20s.
Wet weather returns to the Tri-State Friday afternoon into Saturday. Weekend temperatures will be seasonal.
There will be another punch of cold air next week. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s with rain and snow possible.
