Deputies in hours-long standoff with Hebron man accused of kidnapping mother at gunpoint

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Hebron man is behind bars after he kidnapped his mother at gunpoint, made her withdraw money from her bank account and forced her to drive him to buy heroin, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Sometime before noon on Monday, Elisabeth Roman, 39, reportedly gave her biological son, Micah Pritchett, 21, a ride to a methadone clinic. She drove him back to his apartment in the 2000 block of Downey Drive, the sheriff’s office says, after he was denied service because he didn’t have the appropriate paperwork.
Pritchett reportedly returned to the car, not with the correct paperwork, but with a handgun. He then held Roman at gunpoint and threatened to ‘shoot her and throw her in the trunk,’ according to the sheriff’s office, if she didn’t do what he asked.
The sheriff’s office says Pritchett made Roman withdraw $20 from her bank account, give the money to him and drive him to a location in Ohio to buy heroin. Roman reportedly complied, then later dropped him back at his apartment.
Roman, according to the sheriff’s office, left the apartment uninjured and contacted a family member, who dialed 911.
Deputies contacted Pritchett on the phone, and he reportedly denied being inside the apartment. After several hours of negotiations, though, the sheriff’s office says he did admit he was inside and ultimately surrendered without incident.
Pritchett was charged with robbery, kidnapping, wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening. He is currently at the Boone County Jail being held on $100,000 bond.
