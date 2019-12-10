Firefighter hurt in fire at abandoned home in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio - (FOX19) - A Cincinnati firefighter was hurt at the scene of a West Price Hill fire early Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said in a tweet.
His injury is minor and he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to a two-story building on Laclede Avenue near Glenway Avenue at 4:56 a.m.
When they arrived, they found fire coming from the second floor of an abandoned two-story, single-family home.
They knocked the fire down in about 10 minutes.
No one was found inside the building.
At one point, a hole was discovered in the second floor and fire crews called for more lights to be brought in to illuminate the area in the dark.
About 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.
Damage was set at $30,000.
The cause remains under investigation.
Cincinnati police shut down Laclede Avenue between Ross and Carson avenues until further notice.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.