Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HOLCOMB
Indiana governor backs ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is calling for a statewide ban on the use of handheld cellphones while driving and for legislators to raise the state's smoking and vaping age to 21. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb threw his support behind both issues Tuesday in announcing his agenda for the 2020 legislative session. He's also endorsing rolling back a new requirement that teachers must log 15 hours of professional development on the needs of local employers. Indiana law currently prohibits texting while driving, but officials say that has proven unenforceable. Holcomb is backing a prohibition on the use of any handheld communications device while driving.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ex-Evansville mayor enters Indiana attorney general race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former mayor of Evansville is the second Democrat seeking to unseat Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. Jonathan Weinzapfel announced his campaign Tuesday, saying he would “restore honor and integrity to the attorney general's office.” Weinzapfel was Evansville's mayor from 2004 until 2011 following five years as a state representative. He was chancellor of Ivy Tech State College's Evansville campus from 2014 until recently stepping down. Weinzapfel's candidacy comes after Democratic state Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes announced her bid for the attorney general nomination in August. The nominee will be picked during next summer's state Democratic convention.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg discloses ex-clients as fundraising swing begins
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is disclosing a roster of former consulting clients that include a major health insurance provider, a nationwide electronics retailer, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. Buttigieg has faced intense pressure to answer questions about his work in the private sector. His campaign released the details Tuesday evening while the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, attended a fundraiser on Park Avenue in Manhattan. It was the first event on a five-day fundraising swing that features 10 meetings with big donors, and the first time Buttigieg allowed the media to cover fundraising events that had been previously kept secret.
DECKHAND DIES
Michigan deckhand drowns after fall into Lake Michigan
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan woman who was a deckhand on an ore boat has died after falling into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Indiana conservation officers say 30-year-old Sara Murawski of Kinde, Michigan, had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings Monday afternoon when she fell between a dock and the boat. Officers say a witness entered the water to try and rescue Murawski but she slipped underwater before he could reach her. Officers say a diver reached her in 32 feet of water about 45 minutes later.
BOY'S DEATH-SCHOOL POOL
Deal struck between school district, family of boy who died
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The attorney for the family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive in a northwestern Indiana high school's swimming pool says it has reached a legal settlement with the school's district. Attorney Chester Cameron told The (Northwest Indiana) Times the settlement announced Monday between the family of Curtis Walton Jr. and the Lake Ridge School Corp. is a good deal for both sides, but he didn't release any terms. Walton died Sept. 12 after being found in a Calumet High School swimming pool following football practice. Trainers tried to revive him but he died at a Chicago hospital. Lake Ridge Schools Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley said shes "relieved" 'by the settlement.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA CONGRESS
Bloomington council member starts Indiana congressional race
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A longtime Bloomington City Council member is looking to challenge Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth for a southern Indiana congressional seat next year. Democrat Andy Ruff announced his campaign Monday for the party’s 9th District nomination in next May’s primary. Ruff is ending 20 years as an at-large member of the Bloomington council after he lost in last spring’s Democratic primary while seeking a sixth term. Hollingsworth is the son of a Tennessee business mogul and faced accusations of buying the congressional seat with his first campaign in 2016. He won reelection in 2018 by a wide margin.
DRUG DEAL-TEEN KILLED
Boy, 15, shot dead in Kokomo while with sister on drug deal
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot while accompanying his 22-year-old sister to a drug deal in Kokomo. Police say Dalton Wayne Fisher died in the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday after he and his sister, Kyli L. Fisher, traveled to an apartment complex. Investigators say Kyli Fisher went there to sell marijuana, but an altercation ensued with two men and several shots were fired. Witnesses tell police they saw two men running away. Kyli Fisher has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun and dealing a controlled substance. It's not clear whether she has an attorney.
CELADON-BANKRUPTCY
Celadon, major Indiana-based trucker, files for bankruptcy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana trucking company with nearly 4,000 employees says it filed for bankruptcy and will shut down all operations, just days after two former officials were charged in a fraud scheme. Celadon Group says it faced significant costs related to a federal investigation and also must deal with debt and “enormous challenges" in the industry. Celadon said it was the largest provider of international truckload services in North America. Earlier this year, Celadon agreed to pay $42 million to settle securities fraud allegations stemming from falsely reporting profits and assets.