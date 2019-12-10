Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

OHIO TERRORISM ARRESTS
Man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of plotting with his girlfriend to obtain guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack at a bar has been sentenced to six years in prison. Vincent Armstrong, of Toledo, was sentenced Tuesday. The 24-year-old Armstrong pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to conspiring to transport or receive an explosive with intent to harm. He will remain on probation for three years after his release. Prosecutors say Armstrong's girlfriend Elizabeth Lecron was the mastermind behind the planned attack. Armstrong says his roommate convinced him to not go through with the assault.
OHIO VOTERS-CITIZENSHIP
Groups: Ohio immigrants need more training, voter education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting-rights advocates in Ohio are pushing back after the state's elections chief referred over 350 apparent non-citizens for investigation last week. Eleven groups, including the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and the ACLU, wrote Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Attorney General Dave Yost Tuesday. They said announcing such investigations when wrongdoing is so rarely found is harmful. They urged officials to add trainings and boost multi-lingual educational programs to assure immigrants understand and aren't intimidated by the voting process. LaRose says voter fraud is rare but enforcing the law is the best way to keep it in check.
SHOOTING-GRANDMOTHER GRANDDAUGHTER
Police say Ohio granddaughter fatally shot grandmother
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 64-year-old woman was killed after her granddaughter shot her in the face. The shooting in Cleveland happened late Sunday evening. The 27-year-old granddaughter was arrested at the scene on a preliminary charge of murder. The granddaughter told police the shooting was an accident. The shooting happened during a violent stretch in Cleveland with at least 19 people injured by gunfire from Friday evening until early Monday.
DEER HUNTING
Ohio hunters kill over 63,000 deer in this year's gun season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state officials say hunters have killed over 63,000 deer during this year's gun season, about 4.5% higher than last season. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resource's Division of Wildlife, hunters killed 63,493 deer during this year’s weeklong gun season, which ran from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. A total of 60,752 deer were killed during the same period last year. The agency's deer program administrator says this year's high numbers are partially due to “hunter friendly” fall weather. The deer gun season will have a two-day bonus weekend from Dec. 21 to 22. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 4 to 7.
AKRON
Ohio city launches police academy for 1st time in 12 years
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city has begun its first police academy in a dozen years since budget cuts canceled the program. The Akron Police Department has 40 men and five women in the academy out of more than 1,000 applicants. The recruits will undergo 24 weeks of training. Lt. Michael Miller is a department spokesman. He says one of every five recruits is black, making it one of the most diverse classes in recent departmental history.
TRUMP-PORN STAR
Stormy Daniels' lawyers argue for timely lawyer-fee payments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for porn actress Stormy Daniels are asking a judge to grant them attorney fees before competing claims on Daniels' $450,000 settlement with the city of Columbus are dealt with. One of those claims is by lawyers for President Donald Trump, who say Daniels owes the president more than $293,000 after her defamation suit against him was dismissed. Earlier this year, the city of Columbus agreed to pay Daniels $450,000 over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club in 2018.
AIR BASE-PURPLE HEART
Ohio base to become first active-duty Purple Heart Base
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Air Force base plans to join the Purple Heart Trail community as the first active-duty Purple Heart Base. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have a public designation ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to commemorate the moment Tuesday morning. WDTN reports Col. Thomas Sherman of the 88th Air Base Wing will read and accept the proclamation at Carney Auditorium. The Purple Heart Trail includes roads, highways, bridges and other structures that form a tribute to those who have been awarded the Purple Heart.
SOC-PEOPLE-MEG WHITMAN
Meg Whitman joins FC Cincinnati as newest owner
CINCINNATI (AP) — The current owner of FC Cincinnati welcomed billionaire Meg Whitman as the newest owner. The tech executive joined owner Carl Lindner III at a press conference in downtown Cincinnati on Monday after making a $100 million investment to help make FC Cincinnati's ambitions for their stadium, training center and development come true. Whitman was the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. until 2018. She said she plans to offer her expertise to the soccer club as needed and is impressed with the team's growth in recent years.
AP-US-BLACK-LUNG-TRUST-FUND
Report: black lung funding cut will cost taxpayers billions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A report from a national watchdog group says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund a trust for sick miners will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. The Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense released a report that says the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund's debt could be at least $15 billion by 2050. The excise tax on mined coal expired at the beginning of 2019 due to inaction by Congress. That led to a reduction in the amount coal companies pay into the fund. The fund pays benefits and medical bills for miners diagnosed with black lung disease.
AP-US-GENERAL-MOTORS-LORDSTOWN
GM lending $40M to startup company buying closed Ohio plant
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — General Motors has agreed to loan $40 million to a newly formed company that wants to make electric pickup trucks at a massive Ohio assembly plant GM shut down earlier this year. Documents filed last week show the agreement also would allow GM to buy back the plant up until next May. Lordstown Motors wants to begin making electric trucks at the former GM plant by late 2020. But it said in November it still needs more investors before manufacturing can begin. A GM spokesman says the loan is structured to help Lordstown Motors stick to its launch schedule.