Another clear, cold, frosty night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a sunny morning clouds thickened for a few hours and now the sky is clear. The night will be clear, calm and cold with frosty windshields to begin your day.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly again but afternoon temperatures will rise into the 40s. Cloud cover will begin to increase Thursday night, then Friday late afternoon and evening rain will move back into the Tristate. Chilly rain will fall all night and into Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening the weather will dry and the sky will clear. But we are not done with the unsettled weather.
Sunday evening another system moves in from the south and periods of wet snow or rain mixed with wet snow will be with us into Tuesday.
