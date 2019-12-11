Case of Bellevue wreath thief takes a bizarre turn

BELLEVUE, Ky. (FOX19) - An unidentified man is accused of stealing holiday decor in Bellevue, with one business owner saying the case has taken a bizarre turn.
Melissa Quarles owns QFit training in Bellevue. She says a man was caught on her security camera footage walking up to the building, taking one of two holiday wreaths and walking off with it on Sunday.
“For someone to come around and kind of wreck it up is kind of upsetting especially around this time of the year," Quarles said.
Quarles posted surveillance still images of the man on social media. That is how she says she found out a neighboring business’s wreath was taken too.
“Maybe he has a room full of wreaths," Quarles said. "Maybe he’s the wreath bandit. I don’t know.”
On Tuesday morning, the same man was seen on her video footage coming back to QFit and hanging a wreath on the door.
However, Quarles said that wreath was not hers. It actually belonged to the other business owners that were missing a wreath, so she took it back to them.
“It’s just hilarious. I don’t even know what to say," Quarles said. ”Is he stealing all the businesses wreaths and kind of getting them mixed up?"
Later in the day on Tuesday, the man was seen on Quarles’ security footage again. She said he was back to return yet another wreath.
“I have camera footage of him then walking across the street at 4:45 I believe this afternoon with a red solo cup and put my wreath back on the door and walked away," Quarles said.
Quarles says seeing the footage of the man returning for the third time to hang the right wreath has left her and others in the community a bit concerned, but mostly curious.
“Why would you take the wreaths in the first place, return the wrong wreath, and then return my wreath finally later?" Quarles said. “Maybe he felt guilty, I don’t know. It’s just ironic and bizarre to me.”
Quarles explains a Bellevue police officer contacted her about her social media posts and told her he believes he knows the man in the footage and would speak to him about what happened.
Quarles says she just hopes her wreaths will stay where they are.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.