Coroner ID’s Delhi Twp couple killed in murder-suicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the Delhi Township couple killed in a suspected murder-suicide.
According to a coroner’s report, Harvey Sander, 70, died in a suicide Tuesday along with his wife, Patricia Sander, 73, who was killed in a homicide.
Delhi Township police said the case is still under investigation, but it appears to be a murder-suicide.
The couple was found by Delhi Township police in their Pontius Road home about 3:25 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call from inside, police said.
One of the persons at the home suffered from “chronic pain," according to the news release.
The male 911 caller stated his wife was “in constant pain and nothing else could be done," police wrote in their statement.
Shortly after, two gunshots can be heard in the background.
Police said they requested a SWAT team to join them at the scene when contact with the caller could not be made.
The SWAT team gained entry to the home and located the couple dead upstairs.
Police said they have never been requested to respond to the home before Tuesday.
The fire department has made two medical runs, they said.
