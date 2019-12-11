Court docs: College Hill man accused of punching one-year-old son in the face

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A College Hill man is behind bars after he allegedly punched his one-year-old son in the face and slammed the boy’s grandmother to the ground, according to court documents.
On Nov. 5, Airreece Waller got into an argument with his son’s mother, Sonnee McBride, after he dropped the infant off at her house in Finneytown, an affidavit says.
The infant’s grandmother, Sonee Dowdell, allegedly came out to see what the fight was about.
Then, says Dowdell, Waller started ‘talking crazy’ and ‘got physical’ with her and the mother’s friend, who was also present.
According to McBride, Waller struck the friend first, then, ‘spazzing,’ he began fighting Dowdell.
“He hit us more than twice,” Dowdell said. “He slammed me on the ground twice.”
McBride says she got in between Waller and the other women, at which point Waller allegedly swung and hit the one-year-old boy in the face.
Waller also said he was coming back to ‘shoot up’ the house, the affidavit says.
A few days later, according to another affidavit, Waller allegedly robbed a grocery store on Hamilton Avenue.
He was arrested early Tuesday morning. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.
