Covington non-profit ‘Be Concerned’ helps needy families this holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Be concerned is a local nonprofit in Covington committed to assisting low-income families in Northern Kentucky. Volunteers are currently preparing for their 52nd annual Christmas Store.
More than 1,000 low-income families participate each year. No charge is required for holiday food, grocery items, and health and hygiene products distributed through the Christmas Store. The program kicked off this week.
In addition to the Christmas Food Program, families may participate in receiving New Toys, HUGS (hats, gloves, socks), Something Special (gift for every family) and Jewelry for a nominal fee. The store has extended its days and will open December 18 through Dec. 23.
If you would like to help, they are in need of adult hats and gloves, gifts for children ages 13-14, and household items.
To donate, you can drop off or ship items to 1100 Pike St. in Covington.
You can also email questions to Andrew.Brunsman@beconcerned.org
