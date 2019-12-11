Elk and German shepherd caught on camera frolicking in Colorado

“In most situations, people and wildlife can coexist,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife has posted to its website. “The key is to respect the wildness of wildlife. ‘Wildlife’ is just that -- wild. Most dangerous and potentially harmful encounters occur because people fail to leave the animals alone. Wildlife should not be harassed, captured, domesticated or fed. Intentional or inadvertent feeding is the major cause of most wildlife problems, and it is illegal to feed deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, pronghorn, and elk in Colorado.”