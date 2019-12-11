Child playing with matches sets fire that displaces 30 people in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A child playing with matches set a fire that displaced 30 people and caused $80,000 in damage at a Cincinnati apartment building overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Eight units in all were damaged when flames broke out in 5400 block of Bahama Terrace in Mt. Airy on the’s city’s west side shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Cincinnati Fire District Chief Rob McWilliams said at the scene late Tuesday the fire appeared to have been started when a juvenile set a mattress on fire.
When fire crews arrived, they were confronted by an 8-family town home apartment building with heavy fire on the second floor of an end apartment, according to the news release.
All residents were reported out of the two-story building.
A second alarm was sounded to bring more fire personnel and equipment to the scene after the fire extended into a large common attic, fire officials said.
The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes.
Metro buses were requested to keep the displaced families- 13 adults and 17 children - warm from the cold until the Red Cross could make arrangements to shelter them elsewhere, fire officials said.
The American Red Cross says 12 people stayed overnight at a shelter on Belmont Avenue in College Hill.
They say the shelter will remain open Wednesday night and that casework, health, and mental health services are being provided as well.
Smoke detectors were present in the building.
Some 60 firefighters and staff responded to the scene.
