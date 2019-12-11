Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

AP-US-PUERTO-RICO-CRUISE-SHIP-DEATH
Parents of girl who fell to her death sue cruise company
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises. They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand's death by allowing a window to be opened last July. Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week. The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide. He insists he's colorblind and didn't know the 11th floor window was open. He says he believed he was lifting the girl so she could bang on the glass like at a hockey game.
BORDER COUNTY-MARIJUANA
Indiana county might ease up on marijuana possession
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana county near Michigan and Illinois is proposing to ease the penalties for marijuana possession. Supporters say it makes sense after Michigan and Illinois legalized pot use. The Lake County Council endorsed an ordinance Tuesday that would give sheriff's deputies the discretion to write tickets for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana. Additional votes still would be necessary. The ordinance wouldn't apply to cities or towns in Lake County. County Council President Ted Bilski says officials must be “fiscally responsible.” He says there wouldn't be enough room in jail for pot offenders.
TERRE HAUTE VA CENTER
New Terre Haute VA clinic set to open in summer of 2021
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a new Veterans Affairs clinic is projected to open during the summer of 2021. The Tribune-Star reports the 46,000-square-foot facility will be built on Terre Haute's east side. It will combine currently separate primary care and mental health clinics in Terre Haute. It will be equipped to serve 10,000 veterans. Acting Director Laura Ruzick of the Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis said Wednesday the new clinic will include space for physical therapy, optometry, audiology, cardiology and substance abuse services. Executive vice president Boyd Zoccola of Indianapolis developer Hokanson Companies says groundbreaking is expected in May or June of next year.
CHOKING DRIVER-CLOGGED INTERSTATE
Driver choking on pizza leads to I-70 backup for hours
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — State police say a semitrailer driver choking on a piece of pizza triggered a chain of events that left Interstate 70 clogged for more than three hours in eastern Indiana. Police says the driver pulled off the highway's westbound lanes about 40 miles east of Indianapolis and became stuck in mud just off the berm Tuesday. While wreckers towed the truck back onto the highway, traffic became slow and congested throughout the area, and a driver didn't notice the backup and struck the rear of an SUV. During the backup from that collision, a secondary crash occurred between a semitrailer and another truck.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HOLCOMB
Indiana governor backs ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is calling for a statewide ban on the use of handheld cellphones while driving and for legislators to raise the state's smoking and vaping age to 21. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb threw his support behind both issues Tuesday in announcing his agenda for the 2020 legislative session. He's also endorsing rolling back a new requirement that teachers must log 15 hours of professional development on the needs of local employers. Indiana law currently prohibits texting while driving, but officials say that has proven unenforceable. Holcomb is backing a prohibition on the use of any handheld communications device while driving.
UAW-FIAT CHRYSLER
UAW workers ratify new contract with Fiat Chrysler
DETROIT (AP) — Unionized workers at Fiat Chrysler have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new four-year contract with the company. The ratification means the United Auto Workers union has settled with all three Detroit automakers. The union said Wednesday that about 71% of Fiat Chrysler workers voted in favor of the deal. The UAW has about 47,000 members at Fiat Chrysler. The deal includes a $9,000 bonus per worker upon ratification. The company also has promised $4.5 billion worth of new investments in U.S. factories. General Motors workers ratified an agreement in October after a 40-day strike, while Ford Workers settled in November.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ex-Evansville mayor enters Indiana attorney general race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former mayor of Evansville is the second Democrat seeking to unseat Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. Jonathan Weinzapfel announced his campaign Tuesday, saying he would “restore honor and integrity to the attorney general's office.” Weinzapfel was Evansville's mayor from 2004 until 2011 following five years as a state representative. He was chancellor of Ivy Tech State College's Evansville campus from 2014 until recently stepping down. Weinzapfel's candidacy comes after Democratic state Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes announced her bid for the attorney general nomination in August. The nominee will be picked during next summer's state Democratic convention.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg discloses ex-clients as fundraising swing begins
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is disclosing a roster of former consulting clients that include a major health insurance provider, a nationwide electronics retailer, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. Buttigieg has faced intense pressure to answer questions about his work in the private sector. His campaign released the details Tuesday evening while the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, attended a fundraiser on Park Avenue in Manhattan. He also opened a big-dollar fundraiser for the first time to the media, a change of heart he later admitted “took a little getting used to” but was “the right thing to do.”