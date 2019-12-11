Man arrested on two murder charges in connection with 2016 execution-style killings in Elsmere

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was arrested Monday on two murder charges and one charge of tampering with evidence, according to the Kenton County Detention Center website.
Charles Eapmon, 54, appeared in court Wednesday via video conference. His attorney did not ask for bond, meaning he will remain at the detention center.
Eapmon’s next scheduled court appearance is on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Police have not released any information about the individuals Eapmon is accused of killing.
Meanwhile, Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders announced a press conference for 3 p.m. Thursday where he says he intends to announce charges related to the murders of Carolyn Ann Tomlinson and Charles Douglas Eapmon.
The couple was murdered execution-style on April 6, 2016, at their residence on Merravay Drive in Elsmere, Ky.
FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer are reporting Charles Eapmon and Charles Douglas Eapmon are related and, according to court documents, shared the same Erlanger and Florence addresses from 2007 to 2015.
The Enquirer is also reporting Charles Eapmon confessed to killing the couple, according to a police report.
