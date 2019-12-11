Meth found after Christmas concert at Aberdeen middle school, police say

ABERDEEN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating after they say meth was found after a middle school Christmas concert on Tuesday.
Police responded to the Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Middle School for a report of a suspicious substance discovered following the concert.
They said the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamines.
It will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing and also checked for DNA and fingerprints, they said.
The investigation is ongoing.
