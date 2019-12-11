Name for new music venue at The Banks announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The new music venue at The Banks got a name on Wednesday.
Music & Event Management, Inc. unveiled the name: The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center.
The announcement happened at Paul Brown Stadium.
“The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center is intended to fill a gap in the market and meet the needs of today’s touring artists and their fans,” Mike Smith, CEO of MEMI, said in a news release. “With more artists touring today than ever before, it will be MEMI’s priority to bring a diverse mix of these aspiring performers, representing virtually every genre of live entertainment. The ICON will establish Cincinnati as a must-play market for all artists.”
The $27 million venue is named after a Cincinnati musician who graduated from Cincinnati’s Conservatory of Music in 1938. He later taught music at Rothenberg Elementary in Over-The-Rhine and became the music director at Western Hills High School in Cincinnati. He passed away in 2004.
The year-round ICON will feature a general admission main floor and two balconies. Plans also include an outdoor stage for concerts and festivals in the adjoining park adjacent to the venue.
Seven people spoke, including Mayor John Cranley and Cincinnati Reds Owner Bob Castellini.
In October, the Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract Tuesday to buy 17 acres from Hilltop Basic Resources.
The Bengals want the Hilltop property for additional parking and tailgating in exchange for allowing the music venue to be built next to Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals’ lease with the county gives the team veto rights in the vicinity of the stadium, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The 4,500 capacity music venue and the 8,500 capacity Smale Park event lawn/greenspace are scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.
