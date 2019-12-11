Search for answers, healing continues one year after a Covington man’s murder

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Saturday, Dec. 14 will mark a morbid anniversary for Latisha Parson and her son. It will be one year to the day since they lost the boy’s father.
Eric Hughes’s body was found in the woods near Sleepy Hollow and Montague Roads in Covington, Ky. As far as Parson knows, the 33-year-old father of her son was shot in the back of the head.
“When I saw him laying in his casket, his eye was swollen,” she remembered.
It might be the last time she saw Hughes, but it isn’t the lasting memory she keeps of him.
“He was awesome,” she told FOX19 NOW. “He was a very hard worker. He kept, if not one, maybe two jobs. He loved his son.”
Police apparently have a few leads in Hughes’s murder, Parson explains, but the case remains unsolved. She’s coming forward now hoping to change that, not just for her sake, but for the sake of her son.
Not a day goes by, she says, that he doesn’t think about his father.
“It’s been very hard,” Parson admitted.
She points to a song Hughes’s son uses to remember him, ‘See you again’ by Wiz Khalifa. “He listens to that song everyday and wishes he could have him back.”
Parson says whoever is behind Hughes’s death has no idea what they’ve done to those he left behind.
“I try to think of the good memories, but I would like for my son, the family and everyone to make future memories with him, and we were robbed of that,” she said. “He won’t get to see his son open Christmas gifts this year. He won’t get to see him graduate through his school years. He won’t get to see his son live his life to his full potential. With his dad gone, it’s horrible.”
If you have any information about this unsolved murder, you can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
