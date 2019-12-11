Sheriff’s office searching for Pike County homicide suspect

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeking tips from the public to help locate a Pike County homicide suspect.
Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, is wanted in connection with the death of 39-year-old Charles Michael Meadows Jr., whose body was found on Monday.
Burggraf, of Piketon, has an active felony warrant for possessing a weapon under disability. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Burggraf is described as 5′ 9″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.
BCI is asking anyone who sees Burggraf to call 911 immediately.
Additional information regarding his whereabouts can be reported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 or to BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.
