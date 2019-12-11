Grab hat and gloves: Temps in teens

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Grab the hat and gloves before heading out this morning.
It’s clear but bitterly cold to start the day with thermometers hovering around 18 degrees and wind chills of 10 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Lunken Airport.
Some areas including Florence, Brooksville and Connersville are seeing single digit wind chills.
Temperatures could dip a few more degrees by daybreak.
Later, we will only warm into the mid-30s.
As cold as it is with lower-than-normal temperatures for this time of year, we are nowhere near record cold.
The record low on this date is -13, and the record low high temperature is 8 degrees, both set in 1917.
Normally at this point in December, the average high is 43 degrees with lows at 28.
