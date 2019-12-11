Trial delayed for daycare provider of 9 children found passed out more than 4 times legal limit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The trail for daycare provider of several children who police say was found passed out and more than four times the legal limit was delayed Wednesday.
Julie Groteke, 42, was charged last month with 9 counts of endangering children.
Groteke was caring for 9 children when the incident occurred Oct. 24 at her Wyoming home in the 3000 block of Springfield Pike, court records show.
Officers were called to the residence by a woman whose granddaughter was within the home.
She told police she went into the home after hearing a child crying inside and found Groteke ‘passed out on the couch.’
“She’s breathing,” the woman told police, “but we can’t wake her up.”
At the house, police encountered the scene as the woman had, finding Groteke unconscious on the couch in the family room, according to the affidavit.
Police say they saw about nine children, not including Groteke’s biological children, in and around the home.
Groteke, the grandmother says, was the only adult there to care for the children.
When police found her, her BAC was reportedly more than four times the legal driving limit for adults of .08 percent.
For context, alcohol.org says BACs between 0.30 and 0.39 percent can cause unconsciousness, loss of understanding, severe increases in heart rate, irregular breathing, and loss of bladder control. BAC 0.40 and over creates a coma risk and can cause sudden death.
Groteke was taken to Bethesda North Hospital in an ambulance.
Hamilton County Department of Job & Family Services tells FOX19 NOW she did not have a license to run a daycare and was running one illegally.
They say they have opened an investigation into what was happening at the house.
When Groteke made her first court appearance on the case last month, the judge told her she was not allowed to have any contact with children that are not hers while the case proceeds.
